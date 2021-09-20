Thomas Willard Ridgill

Thomas Willard Ridgill, age 69 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born in Manning, SC, to the late James Willard Ridgill and Iva Lawrimore Ridgill.

Mr. Ridgill is survived by his wife, Melissa Muhlig Ridgill; children, Thomas Willard Ridgill, Jr. and wife Christy, William Anthony Ridgill and wife Jennifer, John Charles Lovell, Jr. and wife Kristhel, Ashley Lovell Aderholt and husband Jason, and James Andrew Lovell; grandchildren, Preston, Aubrie, and Lydia Ridgill, Kaitlin Lovell, and Jase, Reid, Nora, and Ella Aderholt; siblings, James Richard Ridgill and wife Mary Sue and Joyce Ridgill Simon; and a host of friends and family.

Mr. Ridgill was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He worked as a contractor and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2004. Most of all, he had a strong faith and love for the Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Manning, SC.

www.woodfinchapel.com


