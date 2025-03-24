OBITUARY: Thomas Walter Graber

Thomas Walter Graber, age 59, passed away on February 19, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN. Tom was born on November 18, 1965 in Anaheim, CA to Thomas Jude Graber and Marjorie Priscilla (Hussey) Graber. Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Julie Ann (Deischel) Graber, whom he met in Monterey, CA. Tom and Julie relocated several times so that Tom could guide organizations with his innovative IT solutions and digital marketing concepts decades before those business models were commercialized. The couple settled in Murfreesboro and fell in love with its Southern charm and hospitality.

Tom was adored by his siblings Joyce Lois (Bott) Bills, Kenneth Robert Bott, Agnes Cecilia (Graber) Partington, and John Patrick Graber. Tom is credited as being the glue that held the family together after both parents had passed away and COVID restricted their ability to take family vacations together. He created group chats to share his daily memes, jokes, and inspirational thoughts, in an effort to bring happiness to everyone in his universe. Tom was beloved by his large extended family, his expansive group of colleagues, lifelong friends, and his fantasy football league brothers led by his best buddy of 50 years, Scott Austin. Tom was a gifted student and athlete who graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory and went on to earn his BA in Communication from California State University Northridge. Tom was a self-taught musician who was incredibly smart, wildly creative, funny, generous, kind, considerate, a skilled storyteller, and a consummate entertainer. Tom was a champion, mentor, and role model to countless people, none more important than his 18 nieces and nephews to which he was fun-Uncle “Funcle Tom”.

Tom’s legacy is the optimism, compassion, and humor that he modeled every day of his much-too-short life. In his memory, please Be Like Tom: Love your family, cherish your friends, be an eager learner, guide the next generation without judgement, be kind to one another, and make someone smile. RIP Tommy. We love you.

