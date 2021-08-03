Thomas

Thomas “Tom” Edward Meadows, age 58 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia and was a son of the late Charles Meadows and Nancy Barber who survives him. He was also proceeded in death by a brother, Stephen Wayne Meadows.

In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dottie Meadows; children, Kortney Brus (Ashton Darnell) of Spring Hill, TN, Sarah Beth Campbell (Wayne) of Whaleyville, MD, and Sean Thomas Meadows of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Brayden, Parker, Paisley, Cooper, Letcher; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Tom was a retired history teacher of 20 years, a former professional bass fisherman, and a 20-year member of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department of which he served as Chief for six of those years.

Tom was a devout teacher of history through reenacting with the 2nd Company Richmond Howitzers, by being a dedicated lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans; the Mechanized Cavalry, Tennessee Division McLemore Brigade Commander, co-founder of CERT and a strong defender of the Southern Cause.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 2:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will be in the Mountain View Memorial Park in Richwood, West Virginia.

The family requests memorials be made to CERT (Confederate Emergency Response Team, a group preserving and protecting Confederate monuments) P.O. Box 782, Lebanon, TN 37088. An online guestbook is available for the Meadows family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here