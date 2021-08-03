Thomas “Tom” Edward Meadows, age 58 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia and was a son of the late Charles Meadows and Nancy Barber who survives him. He was also proceeded in death by a brother, Stephen Wayne Meadows.

In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dottie Meadows; children, Kortney Brus (Ashton Darnell) of Spring Hill, TN, Sarah Beth Campbell (Wayne) of Whaleyville, MD, and Sean Thomas Meadows of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Brayden, Parker, Paisley, Cooper, Letcher; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Tom was a retired history teacher of 20 years, a former professional bass fisherman, and a 20-year member of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department of which he served as Chief for six of those years.

Tom was a devout teacher of history through reenacting with the 2nd Company Richmond Howitzers, by being a dedicated lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans; the Mechanized Cavalry, Tennessee Division McLemore Brigade Commander, co-founder of CERT and a strong defender of the Southern Cause.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 2:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will be in the Mountain View Memorial Park in Richwood, West Virginia.

The family requests memorials be made to CERT (Confederate Emergency Response Team, a group preserving and protecting Confederate monuments) P.O. Box 782, Lebanon, TN 37088. An online guestbook is available for the Meadows family at www.woodfinchapel.com.