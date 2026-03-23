OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Tom’ Ewing Brewer

Thomas ‘Tom’ Ewing Brewer, age 86, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Samuel and Irene Mayo Brewer.

Tom was a wonderful and deeply loved man who touched the lives of many. He proudly served the city of LaVergne as an alderman from 1990 – 1994 and was a hardworking businessman, owning and operating Tom Brewer Concrete for over 35 years. Tom took great pride in his work and the relationships he built along the way.

He was a devoted husband who loved his wife dearly and a family man through and through. Known for his remarkable patience, kind heart, and steady presence, Tom was someone people could always count on. He had a great sense of humor and brought laughter to those around him. He enjoyed traveling and found simple joy in life’s little things, especially eating banana pudding made by his granddaughter, Kayla.

Tom was a member of a bowling league for many years and found great joy in tending to his garden of roses and fruits and vegetables or working on landscaping projects.

Tom was a devoted Christian whose faith guided his life. He lived with quiet strength, compassion, and a deep love for others, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sarah Brewer; his sons, Randall “Randy” Brewer (Samantha) and David Wolfe; and his cherished grandchildren, Kayla Brewer, Chandler Brewer, Carson Brewer, Tiffany Beavers (Jake), Meghan Carroll (Michael), Conner Wolfe (Kristin), Mandy Hinds, Nikki Hill (Timothy), Samantha Brewer, and Johnathan Brewer (Crystal). He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Hazel Painter, Charles Brewer (Linda), Hank Brewer (Ruth), Jean Hall, Robert Brewer, and Doyle Brewer (Candy); his brother-in-law, J.D. Hudson; his beloved dog, Monkey; and his great grandpups, Milo, Millie, and Maggie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mildred Lewis; his sons, Tommy Brewer, Tony Wolfe, and Sammy Brewer; his granddaughter, Danielle Wolfe; his siblings, Hoyte Brewer, Jewell Hudson, Carolyn Thompson, Jane Stockton, and Billy Brewer; and infant siblings, Joyce and Loyce Brewer.

A service to celebrate Mr. Brewer’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in memory of Thomas Brewer.

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