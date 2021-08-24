Thomas “Tom” Alvin Smith, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

A native of Eagleville, Tennessee he was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Bertha Haskins Smith; and an infant brother.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

He is survived by his loving wife Fay Melton Smith; sons, Thomas Christopher “Chris” Smith, and Gary Wayne Smithson and his wife Lori; daughter, Patricia Stancliff; grandchildren, Seraphim Anya Smith, and Eva Anneliese Smith; four sisters; three brothers; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Smith was a member of Florence Baptist Church and was a retired owner of a trucking company. He was an avid fan of Tennessee Athletics.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Tom can be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana at www.stlabre.org.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

