OBITUARY: Thomas Taylor

Thomas Wayne Taylor, age 72 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday April 30, 2025. He was a native of Kentucky and was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Taylor and Betty Jean Johnson; his wife, Shelia Ann Taylor; a sister, Linda Silva,

Mr. Taylor was a Christian. He was a retired machinist from, Hennessy Industries after 30 years of service in the Tool and Die Industry. He was a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.

He survived by his grandchildren, Wesley Kimbro and wife Courtnie, Travis Kimbro and wife Alyssa, Sarah Russell and husband Zillon, Jonathan Renfro and wife Brenna, Amber Phillips and husband Jason; great-grandchildren, Sean Kimbro, Brayden Kimbro, Lathan Kimbro, Dansby Russell, and Bryer Russell; brother, Robert Taylor.

Visitation will be Saturday May 3nd 10:00AM until 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday May 3nd at 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com