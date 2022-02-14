Mr. Arch “Thomas” Swain, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022.

He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Inman and Mildred Bullock Swain.

Mr. Swain was a faithful, lifelong member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church serving as Elder and Clerk of the Session for many years. He graduated from Central High School and Middle Tennessee State College and served as an officer in the United States Army Reserves.

Mr. Swain retired as Chief of Manual Arts Therapy from Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center. He served his community as a member of the Rutherford County School Board. Mr. Swain owned and operated Crestwood Farms where he raised Angus beef cattle and was an active member of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association. He was a talented woodworker making much of the furniture in his home.

Mr. Swain will be remembered by family and friends as a wise and generous man who deeply loved the Lord, his family, and his church.

Mr. Swain is survived by his children, David Swain and his partner Beth and Lucy Trenkle and her husband David all of Murfreesboro; step-son, John Schmidt and his wife Teresa of Christiana, TN; grandchildren, Shea Swain of Murfreesboro, Scott Swain and his wife Dominique of Lascassas, TN, Max Trenkle of Nashville, TN, and Mimi Trenkle of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Memphis Swain of Murfreesboro and River and Caselynn Swain of Lascassas; sister-in-law, Betty Dunaway; and nieces, Sandra Kagan and Candice Dunaway and her husband Phil Williams all of Huntsville, AL.

He was blessed with two happy marriages – the first for 38 years to Frances Dunaway Swain with whom he had two children. After her passing, he was married to Dorothy Schmidt Swain for 22 years until her recent passing.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Swain, and a brother-in-law, William Dunaway.

Memorials may be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

