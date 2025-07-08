OBITUARY: Thomas Owen Ivery Sr.

Thomas Owen Ivery, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

He was born March 21, 1944, in Franklin, TN. To the late Tom Roy and Myrtle Ruth Ivery.

Brother Owen served as Pastor for 48 years and was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. He was pastor at Deer Run Chapel, Crossville, TN. for 10 years.

Thomas served as past minister at Milton Church of Christ, Milton, TN., Westside Church of Christ, Yorktown, IN., Franklin Church of Christ, Franklin, IN., and Pastor of Bradley’s Creek Baptist Church, Lascassas, TN., Hillview Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN., and Deer Run Chapel, Crossville, TN. He also preached numerous revivals in Indiana and Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Gage Helsell. He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Ann Ivery; children, Dana Kellow (preceded in death Greg Kellow); Tom Ivery; Kim Ham (Ken Ham); Heather Pedigo (Richard Pedigo); grandchildren, Jocelyn Hickle (Jeremy Hickle); Keely Kellow (David Weisse); Chelsea Bauer (Patric); Nathan Ivery (preceded in death); Greyson Ivery; Conner Ham; Tyler Ham; Emma Grace Ham; Mykaela Elliott; Colten Pedigo; great grandchildren, Tristan Kellow; Chevy Helsell; Kinley Helsell; Rylend Hickle; Oaklyn Hickle; Wynonna Hickle; sisters, Sandra Banner and Sheila Blackwood (preceded in death); and his fur baby, Blackberry.

Visitation with the family will be held at Hillview Baptist Church, 3113 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 10am – 2pm with the service to follow at 2pm. Pastor Tom Brantley will be officiating.

Interment will follow at Bradley’s Creek Cemetery, 8505 Bradley Creek Road, Lascassas, TN. 37085. The pallbearers will be Ken Ham; Conner Ham; Tyler Ham; Richard Pedigo; Colten Pedigo; Greyson Ivery; and Buford Christopher.