OBITUARY: Thomas Norman Eisenman

Thomas Norman Eisenman, age 75, passed away at Ascension St. Thomas West on October 30, 2025. He was born in Marble, PA and a resident of Rutherford County since 1981. Thomas was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. He had close friends that became like family all over the world. He owned Southeastern Technology and SETECH and retired in 2015.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, June Eisenman and Norman Eisenman.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Eisenman; children, Amy Derryberry, Lori (Daryl) Hight, Michael Hargenrader; grandchildren, Zachary Derryberry, Sierra DeKing, Jordyn Frazier, Bradly (Kinzie) DeKing, Joshua Hargenrader, Brandon Hight; and great-grandchildren, Alayna Haynes, Maddie DeKing, Aubrey Lopez, Beau Boykin and Lanie DeKing.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ascension St. Thomas West Kidney Clinic.

Visitation was from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 2, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, November 3, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Private burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Kidney Fund or St. Jude in memory of Thomas Eisenman.

