OBITUARY: Thomas Millan Williams

Thomas M. Williams, aged 88, of Manchester, TN, formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 19th, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Williams (nee Horn), his children Patricia “Trish” Foster (Martin), Timothy T. Williams (Christy), and Thomas J. Williams, grandchildren Heather Seward (Nick), Eric Foster (Kira Farrell), Alexa Foster (Logan Rogers), and Eleanor Babe as well as his great grandchildren Mikayla Kirkwood-Cochran, Ethan Cochran and Matthew and Evelyn Babe. He was loved by many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Ellis L. Williams and Eleanor Williams (nee Millan), brother Ellis L. Williams, Jr., and sisters Martha Brooks, Eleanor Williams Glitz, Gracie, and baby. His fur companions Sunny and Cuddles who crossed the Rainbow Bridge are surely jumping with joy to see him.

Born in 1937, Tom was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lived there until December 2019 when he moved to Manchester, TN. Tom served in the United States Army as a combat engineer building bridges. He was stationed in Ft. Jackson, SC, St. Louis, MO and Germany. He will be buried with military honors at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

After his military service Tom worked at Steel Heddle in Philadelphia, PA as an oven operator for 24 years before moving on to Van Leer Containers in Warminster, PA for 15 years. He made many friends at both places of employment who he always kept in touch with after he retired in 1999. He loved retirement!

He married his wife, Pat, in February of 1966 and together they created a home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia where they raised their family. They enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, and eating out together. Tom could always be seen with a toothpick in his mouth and he loved dum dum lollipops.

Tom was a storyteller and we all loved listening to his memories. He embellished a lot and we knew it, but loved the stories anyway. He loved hunting and fishing and Philadelphia sports. He was ecstatic when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII and then Super Bowl LIX.

He taught himself how to fix things and passed his knowledge on to his kids. He was always the first to be called for advice on how to repair something. He attended all of his childrens and then grandchildrens sporting events. He was proud of his children, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.

He loved his weekly phone dates with his granddaughter Heather, sharing military stories with his granddaughter Alexa, and watching baseball and football games via video chat with his grandson, Eric. He was his son, Tim’s, best friend. His daughter, Trish, was his “something special”. And his wife, Pat, was his other half.

He will be deeply missed. The family would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the Compassus Hospice Service nurses.