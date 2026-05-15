Thomas “Tom” Michael Krieger, age 81, passed away May 5, 2026 at Adams Place Facility.

He was born in Passaic, NJ and a resident of Murfreesboro, TN. Tom coached Pee Wee football for the Panthers in Wallington, NJ for many years and had a passion for football. He enjoyed seeing his players later in life and he always made sure every player got to play even while playing in a Pee Wee Super Bowl. Tom was extremely proud when they won the Super Bowl one year.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Anne Mulick Krieger; daughter, Lori Krieger; and brother, Roger Krieger. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Ferdinand Krieger; son, Thomas C. Krieger and wife Maria; brothers, Lester and Glenn Krieger; grandchildren, Christina Krieger and her partner Ethan; great-grandson, Leo; and brother-in-law, Ken Ferdinand and his wife, Bonnie. Tom was also survived by nieces and nephews and extended family.

No services are planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

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