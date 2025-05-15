OBITUARY: Thomas Lindsy Weatherly

Thomas Lindsy Weatherly, a long time resident of Leanna, Tennessee, born on September 13, 1939 in Plummerville, Arkansas, to the late Elmo Clyde and Geraldine Weatherly (Potter), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the age of 85.

Mr. Weatherly was a graduate of Southern High School in Louisville, Kentucky class of 1957. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force with two tours to Vietnam, and then continued to serve his country in the Tennessee Air National Guard. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant E7, as a jet engine aircraft mechanic, demonstrating steadfast dedication and service. A man of deep faith, he was a devoted member of Hillview Baptist Church, where he worshipped and served faithfully for many years.

He is survived by his beloved children: Larie Slayton (Terry), Michelle Ferrara, and Galvin Weatherly (Deborah). He will forever be remembered as the most loving, patient, and steadfast Papaw by his cherished grandchildren: Devin Slayton (Kelcey), Annah Slayton, Brandon Slayton, Heather Slayton, Ryan Ferrara, Jordan Ferrara, Kaci Weathery, and Matt (Paris) Weatherly. His legacy continues through his 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Tom will be remembered for his unwavering faith, love and devotion to his family, community and service to his country. He was a friend, mentor, parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent who will forever be etched in the memories of those who knew and loved him.

A service to celebrate Mr. Weatherly will be at 10:30am on Friday, May 16, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 8:30am until the service begins. Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, Tennessee 37221. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

