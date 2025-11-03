OBITUARY: Thomas Lewis Hopkins Sr.

Thomas Lewis Hopkins Sr., age 83, of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025, surrounded by his family. Born on February 15, 1942, T.L. dedicated his life to faith, family, education, and service.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Caffy Hopkins; his children, Thomas Lewis Hopkins, Jr. (Jennifer) and Cynthia Hopkins; and his grandchildren, Braley Caffy Gentry, Jarrett Thomas Gentry, and Sydney Lauran Hopkins (Spencer) Evans.

T.L. is also survived by his brother Danny (Eva) Hopkins, sister Kim (Kevin) Earp, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Lucille Barrett and Sam Lewis Hopkins; his sister and brother-in-law James and Carolyn Harris; and his parents-in-law, Frank and Laura Caffy, and nephew Samuel Earp.

T.L. dedicated 30 years to education, spending the majority of his career with Rutherford County Schools before retiring. A graduate of Lascassas High School and Middle Tennessee State University, he began his coaching journey at Lascassas and spent most of his career as a basketball coach at Riverdale High School. Known for his success, leadership, and passion for the game, Coach Hopkins inspired countless students, athletes, and colleagues, leaving a profound influence and earning deep respect throughout the community.

His heart for service extended beyond the classroom and gymnasium. T.L. was deeply involved in mission work in Honduras, where he shared his compassion with others. He previously served as an elder at Kingwood Church of Christ and attended Lascassas Church of Christ.

In his free time, T.L. enjoyed fishing and collecting sports memorabilia.

T.L. will be remembered as a respected leader, devoted husband and father, and a man whose strength, intelligence, wit, and faith left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 PM, Monday, November 3, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers with Chuck Mullins, Dan Florida and Leon Corder officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Thomas Lewis Hopkins Jr., Braley Gentry, Jarrett Gentry, Spencer Evans, Danny Hopkins, Kevin Earp, Josh Earp, Cory Harris serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Marcus Hopkins, David Preston, Grayson Preston, Johnny Howse, P.O. Florida and former Lascassas and Riverdale basketball players.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

