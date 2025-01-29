OBITUARY: Thomas Howell

Thomas Edgar Howell of La Vergne Tennessee, formerly of Ethridge, Tennessee, passed away at his home on January 17, 2025. Mr. Howell was born in Lawrence County on December 30, 1947 and graduated from Summertown High School in 1966. He served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. He graduated from Columbia State Community College in 1972 and Middle Tennessee State University in 1974.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Jennings Bryan Howell and Beulah Jeanette Hare, his brothers, Kenneth, J.B., James, and Buddy Howell and his sisters Delores Shultz, Marie Kolb, and Ann Davis and his daughter-in-law Jaime Rhodes Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gail Brewer Howell, his son Russell and wife Rachel, his daughter Holly and husband Chad Dinkins, his grandchildren, Virginia Marie Howell, Johnathan David Howell, Chase Eric Spicer, Charles Thomas Dinkins, and his great grandson, Andrew Jennings Horton. He is also survived by his sisters, Peggy Davis, Carole Lyons, and Mary Jo Jones.

A celebration of life will be held at Nolensville First United Methodist Church in Nolensville Tennessee on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 1:00 following visitation with the family beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nolensville First United Methodist Church or to St. Jude’s.