Thomas Gordon Naron, age 84, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was the son of the late Andrew Martin and Jessie Christine Naron. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Naron; brothers, Charles Naron, David Naron, and Wesley Naron.

He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Law and her husband Eric; grandchildren, Courtney Winters and her husband Anthony, Gracey Law; great grandchildren, Wyatt Winters, Weston Winters; brother, Dorris Naron and his wife Lucy; sister in laws, Margaret Ann Naron, Dawn Naron; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Naron was a member of Liberty Hill Church of Christ. He retired from Centex-Rogers after many years. He was a simple, kind and loving man. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 5th, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.