OBITUARY: Thomas Eugene ‘Gene’ Bogle

Thomas Eugene “Gene” Bogle, age 73, departed this earthly world for his Heavenly home, on September 5, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Thomas worked as a supervisor with Ideal Tridon for 26 years.

As proud as he was of the things he accomplished during his life, nothing made him more proud than being a loving husband of 49 years, a daddy to his 4 daughters that he loved more than anything, and a proud papa to 10 grandkids and 3 great-grandkids.

Gene was the person who never met a stranger, who made sure you knew he loved you, and made sure you knew you belong. You could always find him drinking his coffee with a smile on his face and making everyone around him laugh. We will miss everything about him and life will never be the same without him.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Henery Bogle and Mamie Katherine Brown Bogle; and sister, Crystal Bogle.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sneed Bogle; his daughters, Elizabeth Bogle; Leanne Bogle (Michael Barnett), Holly Holycross (Nicholas), Laura McMillan (James); sisters, Nancy Lynn Tittle, Peggy Sue Layne; ten grandchildren, Tyler, Lexi, Emma and Abby Crank, Jai and Kolton West, Anna, Dalton and Alex Holycross and Chasen McMillan; and three great-grandchildren, River, Emery, and Lakelyn Crank.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. Tyler Crank, Kolton West, Jai West, Michael Barnett, Nicholas Holycross and James McMillan will serve as pallbearers. Dalton Holycross, Alex Holycross and Chasen McMillan will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

