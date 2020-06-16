Tommy Hord, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on June 13, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Mary Young Wheeler Hord and Thomas Epps Hord, Jr.. Tommy was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Young Hord (Judge) Haymore, Louise Hord McCullough, and his brother, Charles “Bubba” Hord.

Tommy is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Elizabeth Farrar “Betty” Hord, his loving daughter, Elizabeth Hallauer and her husband Walter, and his beloved grandsons, Elijah Stanley Hallauer and Gabriel Thomas Hallauer, sister-in-law, Joy Hord, and nieces and nephews, Mary Young Pinson, Pittman (Linda) Haymore, Joy Hord (Neal Cook), Mary Hord, Charles (Marla) Hord, Epps (Barbara) Hord, Allen (Jaime) McCullough, Scott (Katrina) McCullough, David (Paige) McCullough and Thomas McCullough.

Tommy was a life-long resident of Murfreesboro. He graduated from Central High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a degree in agriculture. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and served in the Air National Guard after college.

Tommy owned cattle and farmed his whole life on the family farm in Murfreesboro. He became active in real estate sales…first with Clark Maples Realty and in later years, Bob Parks Realty. He made many friends over the years in the real estate business and enjoyed his forty years as a realtor. However, being on the farm was what he loved most.

Tommy believed in giving back and served his community in many ways. He was a member of the Christy-Houston Foundation Board, and served on the Development Board of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and the U. T. K. Agriculture Development Board. Tommy had served for many years on the Rutherford County Farm Bureau Board, Evergreen Cemetery Board and Oaklands Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Club and for years enjoyed coffee at Hooper’s Supply. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church and was involved in various church activities.

Tommy liked to fish and looked forward to trips to Florida and Louisiana with numerous fishing friends. There were always fishing tales to be told. He was an avid U. T. sports fan and relished U. T. football and basketball games. He liked traveling to various places with his “travel group”. He enjoyed Supper Club for thirty-five years. As a life long resident of Murfreesboro he had friends from his earliest childhood that he always valued. Tommy looked forward to family gatherings and always enjoyed telling a good story. Due to an extended illness he had been at home for the past two years, but no matter how badly he felt, he treasured his time with Elizabeth, Elijah and Gabe.

A private family graveside service will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael O’Bannon officiating.

Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 265 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, Oaklands Association, 901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232 or any charity of your choice in memory of Tommy.

