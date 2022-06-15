Mr. Thomas Edward Rice of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, he was 66 years old.

A native of Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Roberta Lee Rice and the late Frederick Henry Rice. Mr. Rice was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Rice.

Mr. Rice is survived by his wife of 36 years, Delia Warner “Dedie” Rice; daughter, Leona Rice Mathisen and her husband Nik; son, James C. Collier; grandchildren, his sidekick Isaiah Brady Mathisen and his special girl Lily Ana Elida Mathisen all of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Roberta Lee Rice of Lascassas, TN; brother, John Rice (Mary) of Fulton, NY; sister-in-law, Terry Rice of Mexico, NY; and several nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Mr. Rice was a proud US Marine having served in Vietnam and the retired owner of Lascassas Window and Door. Tom’s love for the community and family was seen every year on the 4th of July. Every year, he always put on the greatest hour-long firework show and feed any and all that came to his house. He showed love to the community and families by having everyone welcome at his home. He never turned anyone away and would always talk to everyone who came.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father John Sims Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradley Creek Cemetery with military honors. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.

