OBITUARY: Thomas D. Morley

Mr. Thomas D. Morley passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Indiana, he was 66 years old.

He was born in Copperhill, TN and a resident of Rutherford County. He was a truck driver for Walmart

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Panter Morley.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Cagle Morley; father, Oscar Morley; son, James (Carolyn) Brewer; and grandchildren, Kayla Gibbs, Luke Daniel Brewer, and Gracie Mae Brewer.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of 2:00 PM, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

