OBITUARY: Thomas Chadwick Reed ‘Chad’

Thomas Chadwick Reed “Chad” passed away on May 31, 2024.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Chad worked as a Brick Mason Contractor. Chad graduated from Oakland High School, and attended Motlow and MTSU. He played baseball while attending Oakland and Motlow. He enjoyed racing, golf and baseball.

He is survived by his parents, James Frank Reed and Faye Lynch Reed of Arrington; sons, Parker Reed and Jackson Reed; brother, Jamie (Tara) Reed; nephews, Brooks Reed, and Trevor (Sydney) Acree; niece, Ashton Faye Reed; great nephews, Brady Acree and Briar Acree; and uncle, Thomas (Connie) Reed.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers from 12:00 Pm until 2:00 PM. A 2:00 PM chapel service will follow the visitation with Dr. Jim Clardy and Tommy Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

