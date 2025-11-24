OBITUARY: Thomas Bain

Thomas Bain, age 97, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at his home. He was the son of the late Richard Calvin and Tennie Johnson Bain and the husband of the late Lalah Marie Bain, who passed away in 2017.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas A. Bain and his wife Terri and Ronnie G. Bain; daughters, Norma G. Bain and Connie S. Bain; grandchildren, Ray Ramsey, Julie Ramsey, Tommy Bain, Charlie Bain, Eric Bain and Roman Bain; and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son, Randy Howard Bain and daughter, Shirley Lynn Bain.

A service to celebrate Mr. Bain will be on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at One O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home with Josh Pappas officiating. Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 24, 2025 from Four O’clock till Seven O’clock and Tuesday, November 25, 2025 from Four O’clock till Seven O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

