OBITUARY: Thom Christy

The Endless Story of Thom Christy

By Gloria Shacklett Christy

Our human story is seamless, universal, and in Thomas Calvin Christy’s case — endless. From his beginning in Marietta, Ohio, January 30, 1950, until his untimely death, my husband, Thom, even though he towered over most, his gentleness, patient demeanor was pervasive. Thom wrapped you with his expansive arms folded around you. His kindness and generosity were woven into every moment. If you were breathing, you mattered to Thom Christy. His talents and influence were his gifts but more than gifts, they were tools in the toolbox to be used to bring a little more of God’s kingdom into a dark world. Thom really knew how to love because God’s love healed him of loss and tragedy beginning with the death of his father who was killed in an auto accident when he was eleven in 1961. He evolved from blaming God to loving Him with all his heart, soul, and mind. That tragedy was turned into a blessing beyond his wildest dreams.

His mother’s job as a librarian at The College of Wooster made a college education possible. Having been a pipe drummer in the Scottish band in Kincardine, Ontario as well as a drum major in his high school band, he made a natural transition to a drum major in his college band at The College of Wooster. There, he fell in love and started a family with Gay Christy. Two sons, Ian and Matt Christy soon followed.

It was at The College of Wooster that the 1970’s headlines came alive in real time—Kent State, a bloody t-shirt “scene of horror” in the college cafeteria from eyewitnesses became etched in Thom’s memory, logged forever in his seamless story. It was a transformational moment for Thom that would eventually redirect his life to social service and ministry. From Lima, Ohio at the community center, his experiences playing in the band as the only white guy to helping Tommy Skipworth, his African American other mom who let him stay in her house all summer. It was in Lima, Ohio where God’s mission for Thom started. He was never the same.

Going back after that summer, God’s seamless plan emerged even though to outsiders it appeared chaotic. Soon, there was a geographic adjustment. After college, a move to East Tennessee–Johnson City to Kingsport, East Tennessee State University. Thom was hired at a “one-coffee pot” radio station because of his amazing voice!

He struggled with fatherhood, career, and workaholism to the chagrin of many but still this seamless life of purpose continued even though it appeared that it was not going anywhere. Self-determination would prevail. Sometimes his chaos was followed by a life lesson which would ultimately evolve into more love—love for God and others.

Thom’s ability to reinvent was always directed by his Higher Power, Jesus Christ. Sometimes it was realized but other times, not. His momentum through life was determined by the hidden anger and loss of his father’s death. By the 1980s, a divorce and changing life circumstances, Thom did what he always did which was to turn to God. He started going to Wednesday night dinners at a Presbyterian Church which led to singing in the choir which led to joining the audiovisual staff making live broadcasts possible for this Presbyterian Church. He received a full scholarship to Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond is where Thom found that scholarship and academics were difficult. As always, he thrived and graduated. For Thom, learning “love relationships” was a part of who he was. He truly loved everyone with all his heart and totally. So, after leaving Richmond, he had remarried and had taken a call in Hoonah, Alaska.

Again, after leaving his hurts, habits, and hang-ups behind in Richmond, Virginia, he and his new wife began an Alaskan adventure. Thom became the pastor of the Hoonah Presbyterian Church. Alaska is where his photographic skills were refined along with his preaching style which was never “preachy”. Thom would rather be the sermon than preach it. That was always an undefinable issue. In Alaska, he learned to love the Tlingit natives—emersed himself in their culture and stories because he could identify with them. Jim and Mary Erickson continue a his forever friends to this day. Thom suffered from addiction to marijuana, but it was his desire for sobriety that led him to start an AA in the church basement. He would go onto as a recovery counselor for Harbor’s of Brentwood as well as Journey Pure in Murfreesboro.

After 6 years and another broken marriage, he left Alaska to accept a call at Christiana Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In Murfreesboro, Thom gathered a tiny congregation with his gentle ways which included placing copies of his sermon in every mailbox. That’s where our lives together started—a movie night, hymn sing, an ice cream social, and the scruffy cedar tree in the center of Christiana for a community wide Christmas celebration–all congregations in the community together. What an ecumenical scene—Church of Christ, Baptist, Presbyterian—all were invited to sing and celebrate our Lord’s birthday. But that humble seemingly, non-descript scene was the beginning of the dream that was dropped into this amazing mind— “Community Crossroads”. All people everywhere working together in perfect harmony— “CHORD” (Collaboration, Harmony, Opportunities, Relationships, Destinations). Chord was his newest deferred dream.

Thom’s real heart was that all would come together using their unique talents and gifts to bring the love of Jesus to the earth. God’s love was real to him because it healed him. It was God’s love in Thom that began to heal me and my whole family. We had brokenness, too—hidden secrets with power, destructive power! That power had led Thom to my seamless story—a broken marriage with two boys. We married June 14, 1992. Thom stepped up as “Dad” and was active in everything from sitting on bleachers, cheering them on through life’s tragedy which included the death of my mother-in-law, mom, and dad—even performing funerals for all of them which included being a participant at their own father’s funeral. That was love. Love—love expressed not in words but in actions. By my side, year after year, he really was the real director behind the scenes of everything Gloria Christy did—Uncle Dave Macon Days, Roots Rendezvous, New Year’s Night Watch, Community Crossroads, Macon Music Education, and JazzFest.

Thom’s recovery Journey from Alaska to Murfreesboro led him to an emerging recovery program that started at Saddleback Church in California, “Celebrate Recovery”. For fourteen years, Thom drummed in the Blue-Chip praise band and led open share. Thom took his learned experiences with him to facilitate with Renewed Life Ministries along with Derek Faulkner. Derek was another whose seamless life came, touched us, and left too soon. Both Thom and Derek thought God must heal the addiction, hurts, habits, and hang-ups community wide before real recovery can happen in our world.

Recover Rutherford articles were written with his collaboration. Gloria was a mere stenographer, a scribe writing his thoughts. For me, I identified him as a great teacher. He was always teaching whether it was learning to write or reluctantly learning about technology. His osmosis teaching style became beneficial in homeschooling our grandson, Aidan. Thom was always teaching even though many times we were reluctant learners too busy to slow down and listen. Now, I’m aware that he was hurriedly trying to get us to pay attention. He was hearing from heaven so he would proceed regardless of your opinion.

After Christiana, he never had a pulpit again. Rutherford County became his pulpit. He never stopped using his gifts and talents. He would share Jesus with anyone who would listen to his wise, beautifully crafted words and mellow voice.

God’s healing love in Thom was there when I had a near fatal car accident, gently dressing me for several months! Whether he loved at a distance or close by you mattered! His beautiful life became a hymn in Murfreesboro. Great is Thy Faithfulness was sung at our wedding and Amazing Grace permeated this seamless life melodically. Even his love for Beatle songs was a seamless thread. But who could forget his rhythm—his endless drumming. He was always a drummer, drumming on tables, everywhere! There was a moment in the church’s Commons Room at First Presbyterian Church when I walked into the room before “Night Watch”. The fury of his drumming was permeating through every molecule in the room sending sound waves to the stratosphere. “What are you doing?” I asked. “Beating the devil out of here!” he answered.

That was Thom—always trying to do whatever he could to bring God’s kingdom to earth through human creativity—his drums, guitar, and his beautiful radio voice. His love for his family was a part of that seamless, endless life. Now, Thom Christy, you left us a simple yet expansive vision. Although we will no longer hear your healing voice in real time on WQJZ, on the Rutherford County stages, we know that your voice and influence will continue. One of Thom’s proudest moments was becoming grandpa, “Poppy” for Otis, Aidan, and Emma. He easily transitioned into Santa Claus at Shacklett’s Photography was his latest mission. His love for children became a part of his seamless magic.

One of our Roots Rendezvous friends said, “Thom left us a mission. We must fulfill it, and we will!” Love God, love people—that was Thom’s mantra. With the end of every on-stage show, Thom had a benediction: “Now the Lord bless you and keep you, make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.” As Thom with is seamless life would say, “Go be Christ to the world. Forever is ahead!”

A” Celebration of Life” and tribute to Thom Christy will be held as a part of the Jam Band at Hop Springs, January 26th from 2:00-5:30.

In Lieu of flowers, remember Thom by giving to your favorite non-profit, church or ministry, or arts organization. Possibly….Journey Home, Greenhouse Ministries, Liberty Station, Amelia’s Closet, Reed to Succeed, Habitat for Humanity, Jazz Fest, Main Street, Carpe Artista, Dew Drop Jamboree, Rutherford County Arts Alliance, ‘Boro International, Art Crawl, Murfreesboro Rescue Mission, Coldest Nights Project. All were a weekly feature on WQJZ. WQJZ is also a recommended nonprofit organization.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email