It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Theresa Emma Eaton, who left this world on April 14, 2026, at the age of 69. Theresa was born on January 30, 1957, in Louisville, Kentucky, to her beloved parents, Henry Young and Dorothy Mae Moss. Their nurturing and loving spirits shaped Theresa into the remarkable woman we were so fortunate to know.

Theresa was a beacon of kindness and strength, whose smile was a testament to her enduring fortitude. Her warmth and compassion touched the lives of all who knew her, and her presence will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the community she cherished.

Her life was beautifully spent within the comforting walls of her home, where she found joy in gardening and home improvement. Theresa’s garden was her sanctuary, a testament to her love of nurturing life and beauty. Her passion for home improvement was not just a hobby but a reflection of her desire to create a warm and welcoming haven for her loved ones.

Theresa is survived by her devoted son, Bob Ward, who carries on her legacy of love and resilience. She also leaves behind her brothers, Frank Young, Paul Todd, and Carl Singleton, who shared in her life’s journey with unwavering support and camaraderie. Her grandson, Jason Ward, and great-granddaughter, Ellie Ward, were the lights of her life, bringing her endless joy and pride.

Theresa’s life was a testament to the power of kindness and the strength found in family and home. She taught those around her the value of compassion and the importance of creating a loving environment. Her legacy will continue to inspire all who were touched by her gentle spirit and her unwavering dedication to those she loved.

As we gather to celebrate Theresa’s life, let us remember her not only for her warmth and generosity but also for the quiet strength that marked her days. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who were privileged to know her.

May Theresa Emma Eaton rest in eternal peace, embraced by the love she so generously gave during her time with us.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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