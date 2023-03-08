OBITUARY: Theodore (Ted) Paul Fix II

Theodore (Ted) Paul Fix II passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

He was born in Ansonia, CT on January 15, 1929.

Shortly after, his family moved to Maplewood, NJ where he spent his early years and graduated from Columbia High School. He then enrolled at North Carolina State University where he earned a degree in textiles in 1951.

While in college he was a member of the baseball team, Sigma Nu Social Fraternity and Phi Psi Professional Fraternity. Ted also graduated with a commission as a 2nd LT. in the Army Reserve.

After graduation, he accepted a job with Industrial Rayon Corporation in Cleveland, OH. This job lasted only two months as he was then called to active duty during the Korean War. Ted had short stays at Fort Benning GA and Fort Dix, NJ. While at Fort Dix he married his college sweetheart, Leo Jarrett.

After several months of married life, Ted was ordered to Korea where he served as a rifle platoon leader as well as a heavy mortar platoon leader. He returned to the states at the end of the war and was separated from active service.

Returning home in 1953 he accepted a job with Eastman Kodak and moved to Kingsport, TN. While in Kingsport, he and Leo raised their four children. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church for 58 years. Ted retired from Eastman after 37 years with his last position being Superintendent of Acetate Yarn.

Through his years in retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and was an avid golfer. Ted also did volunteer work with Meals on Wheels and Holston Valley Community Hospital.

In 2011, Ted and Leo moved to Murfreesboro, TN to be closer to children. His wife soon passed away after 59 years of marriage.

Survivors include his children Barbara Jane (Gary) Jones in Versailles, KY, Theodore Paul (Carol) Fix III in Hannibal, MO, Thomas Robert (Kathy) Fix in Murfreesboro, TN and Melinda Ann (Ray) Grigsby in Nashville, TN. Ted had 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro, TN on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. The interment of his cremated remains will be on Saturday, March 11 at 3:00 P.M. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport, TN with the US Army providing military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660, or your local Meals On Wheels.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Fix family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/