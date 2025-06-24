OBITUARY: Thelma Marie Marshall

Mrs Thelma Marshall age 96 passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Newport New, VA. Family was important to her. Her loves were her children, Helen (Roger) Johnson (Newport News, Virginia), Marion Marshall (Dallas, Texas) and Michael Marshall (Columbus, Georgia). And now deceased son/nephew Walter (Loretta) McCroskey.

Helen Johnson is our rock star! She gave Mom unwavering and attentive care for many years until the end. Roger, her husband, was there to support her. Mom was extremely proud of her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Atrinka Nicole McCroskey, her children Briana Hambrick and Cordell Dixon, Jr., and great, great-daughter Ariyana Hambrick. Monique and her husband Dennis Marquardt, their children Makeda Marie and Dennis James Marquardt, Ryan Johnson and wife Janine, their children Jasmine and Ja’Nalise, and Mom’s great great granddaughter Zoe.

She also loved her nieces and nephews and their families. Mary Patricia (Jim) Chaney, Earl McCroskey, Jr., Aaron (Catherine) McCroskey, Emojene Sneed, Horace Allen (Linda) McCroskey, Lee (Elizabeth and Charlene) McCroskey, and David Hugh McCroskey. Mom was also cherished by a host of extended family-nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who will miss her too.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 4-6:00pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service, Saturday, 11:00am at Green Meadows Church of Christ 348 Squire Hall Rd Shelbyville, TN 37160. Bro Ralph Thompson- Eulogist. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery- Murfreesboro, TN.

Please keep the Marshall Family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn 37130 (615) 893-4323. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.