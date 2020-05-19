Thelma Louise Baldwin Morris, age 91 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Earline Scott Baldwin. Mrs. Morris was also preceded in death by her husband Wallace Morris, a son, Herbert Baldwin and sisters, Margaret Dill and Ethel Henderson.

Mrs. Morris is survived by a son, Johnny Morris and his wife Gail of Manchester, TN; daughter, Pam Pippin and her husband Roger of Ridgetop, TN; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dan Parker officiating.

Mrs. Morris was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Genesco.

An online guestbook for the Morris family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.