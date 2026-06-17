OBITUARY: Thelma Baker Mitchell

Thelma Baker Mitchell, age 87, passed away June 14, 2026 in Murfreesboro. She was born in Jackson, Mississippi and a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Thelma was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Joseph Becker and Polly Ann Baker Becker.

She is survived by husband, Jerry C. Mitchell, Sr; sons, Joey Mitchell and wife Lisa, Jerry C. Mitchell, Jr. and wife Belinda and Stephen Thomas Mitchell; brother, Joe Becker; sister, Polly Bissell; grandchildren, Joseph, Mary Beth, Jacob, Chase; and great-grandchildren, John Tucker, Ripley, Elliott and Baker.

Visitation will be 5:00 till 6:30 PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers. A chapel service will follow at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date at Lakeview Memorial Park in Jackson, MS.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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