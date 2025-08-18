OBITUARY: Theda Anne Massey

Theda Anne Massey, age 93, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on the morning of Friday, August 15, 2025, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Pierce Hilton and Lois Gregory Massey.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Beard and Evelyn’s late husband Vernon, and Betty Jean Rankin and Betty’s late husband Tom; and brother, Jack Massey.

She is survived by sisters, Sue Smith and Gracie Sullivan (Gracie’s late husband Gerald); brother, John Massey, and wife Ruby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anne was an avid traveler and loved to spend time in nature by camping, hiking, bicycling, swimming, and sitting around many campfires. She flew and cruised to many parts of the world that could not be accessed by a camper. She spent most holidays celebrating with family. Along with her brothers and sisters, she taught her nieces and nephews many of the games and activities they grew up playing (anyone up for a game of Annie Over or want to throw the Coal Oil Ball around). A skilled sewer, Anne made most of the dresses she wore to work and Church, made quilts, stuffed animals, and a pretty impressive version of Cabbage Patch dolls. She enjoyed trying new recipes, and they usually turned out really good.

Services to celebrate Anne will be at Three O’clock the afternoon of Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be on Tuesday from One O’clock until the service begins at Three O’clock. Family will serve as pallbearers. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Ms. Massey was a longtime claims specialist for Medicare. She was a member of and a Sunday School teacher at Powell’s Chapel Baptist. Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church in Anne’s memory.

