OBITUARY: Thang Lian Kap

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rev. Dr. Thang Lian Kap, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, who left this world on February 9, 2025, at the age of 48.

Thang was born on December 20, 1976, in Tamu, Myanmar, to Tual Za Tuan and Cing Do Niang, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his devoted wife, Seng Htoi, and their cherished children, Tuan Sian Thang and Deborah Niang Sian Kim. Thang’s legacy also lives on through his siblings: brothers Thang Sian Mang, Sian Suan Lian, Suan Khai Kim, Lian Za Mung, Gin Sawm Thang, and Thang Tawi Sang, as well as his sisters Dim Hau Cing, Vung Khan Lun, Cing Lam Nem, Dim Khan Nuam, Man Khawl Vung, and his adopted sister, Cing Deih Dim. Thang will be missed dearly by many other beloved family members and friends.

Thang Lian Kap was a man of deep faith and dedication. He served as the Pastor of the Burmese Christian Fellowship in Nashville, TN, where he became a guiding light and source of strength for his congregation. His big heart and passion for teaching young people about the Bible were qualities that endeared him to everyone he encountered. Thang was known for his hard work and diligence, always giving his utmost in everything he did, whether it was in his ministry or personal life.

His educational journey was a testament to his commitment to serving others. He earned a Bachelor of Theology in 1996, followed by a Graduate Diploma in Urban Ministry and an M.A. in Christian Leadership in 2006 from Manila, Philippines. Thang furthered his studies with a Leadership Development Diploma in 2015 from Fuller Theological Seminary and Asian Access, and he completed a Diploma in Counseling in 2019 from the Asian School of Abuse Related Pastoral Counseling Seminar (ASARPAC). He also attained a Certificate in Lay Counseling in the same year through the ELIM Ministry in partnership with Restoration Ministries, USA. Most notably, he received his Doctorate of Divinity in 2020 from Union Biblical Seminary in Myanmar.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Thang had an array of hobbies and interests that he cherished. He loved reading, cooking, and watching movies, finding joy and relaxation in these activities, which he often shared with family and friends. Thang’s warmth and generosity touched many lives; he was always there to lend an ear or offer help, embodying the spirit of community and love.

Details regarding Thang’s funeral arrangements will be shared soon. As we gather to celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Thang Lian Kap, we remember a man who not only preached the word of God but lived it through kindness, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to those around him. In this time of grief, let us honor Thang’s memory by carrying forward his legacy of faith, love, and service. May he rest in peace, knowing he touched countless lives and inspired many with his teachings and his heart.