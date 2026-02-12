Terry “T” Tucker, age 72 of Almaville, TN passed away February 11, 2026, surrounded by his beloved daughters. A native and devoted farmer in Rutherford County, Terry was born to parents Willie and Mamie Tucker.

He is survived by his daughters, Becca Dunn (Matthew), Bonnie Ozburn (Stephen), Beth Saunders (Kyle), and Betsy Tucker; grandchildren, Eli Dunn, Levi, Easton, and Abby Lee Ozburn, and Nash and Tucker James Saunders; brother Cephas Tucker (Judy); sisters Shirley Dean (Hershell) and Jenny Clark (Bobby); and his sweet dog T’s Girl. Terry is preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Ginger Tucker; and sister, June Fuqua.

“T” spent over 40 years dedicating himself to TN Farmers Co-op in LaVergne. During his life as a farmer, he developed a love for his critters and gained his incredible farmer strength. Terry was also a proud member of Lock’s Memorial United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, passion for agriculture, strong faith, and the love he had for his family, especially his Littles.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 15, 2026 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Graveside service will be Monday, February 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM at McClaran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stewarts Creek Elementary Cafeteria fund.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email