Mr. Terry Ray Douglas, age 64, of the New Town Community in Rutherford County, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Loyd and Bro. Clay Minatra officiating. Burial will follow in the King Cemetery in the Rover Community of Bedford County, TN.

Published by Bedford County Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home.

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