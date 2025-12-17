OBITUARY: Terry R. McClain

Terry R. McClain, age 78, passed away December 14, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Tallahassee, FL and served in the United States Navy. He retired as a Technician with Saratoga Springs City School system in upstate New York.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Lillian Lawhon McClain; and brother, Michael McClain. He is survived by his wife, Linda McClain; son, Terry William McClain; daughters, Kelley McClain, Sheila McClain; brother, Leslie Glenn (Diane) Lawhon; and sisters, Sharon Austin, Mary (Bruce) Durden.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

