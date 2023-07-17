OBITUARY: Terry Pennington

Mr. Terry Pennington, age 60 of Murfreesboro passed away July 13, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.

Born November 15, 1962, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late James and Catherine Newby Pennington.

He worked for Nissan and attended World Outreach Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Reasonover.

He is survived by his wife Scarlet Reasonover Pennington; son, Terry Pennington Jr. (Tiffany Vaughn); daughter, Danielle Pennington; brothers: Don (Diane) Pennington and Wayne (Debbie) Pennington; sister, Doris (Ricky) Nelms; grandchildren: Isaac, Hunter, Nathan, and Trevor; mother in law, Betty Reasonover; sisters in law, Sherry (Andy) Fast and Sandra (Larry) Taylor; nieces, Kathy, Kristy, Jennifer, Ashley, and Heather; and special pets, Bella and Mr. Kitty.

Funeral service for Mr. Terry Pennington will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Bush officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Sunday 1-3 PM and Monday after 11 AM at Ligon & Bobo.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

