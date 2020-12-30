Terry Lawrence Patterson, age 66, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late Tracy Lee and Sybil Patterson and was also preceded in death by a son, Joshua Patterson.

He is survived by his children, Jeremiah Patterson and his wife Regan and Mindy Patterson Sells; furry four legged child, Chibi; grandchildren, Kailee Patterson, Coby Sells; brothers, Pat Patterson, Nick Patterson, Mark Patterson, Dana Patterson; and several other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.

