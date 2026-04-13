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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Terry McElhiney

OBITUARY: Terry McElhiney

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
48

Terry McElhiney, age 67 of Beechgrove, Tennessee died Thursday, April 9, 2026. He was a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and was a son of the late Rev. Bobby Leon McElhiney and Audrey Baker McElhiney. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark McElhiney.

Survivors include sisters, Susan Nicholson and husband William, and Rebecca Hatchett and husband Donald; a daughter, Maxine McElhiney; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Terry was an active member of Wayside Baptist Church and was a proud United States Army veteran. He wore many hats during his working life but the one thing he loved most was music. He was an accomplished guitarist and keyboard player.

A graveside service with military honors will be 11:00 am Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the McElhiney family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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