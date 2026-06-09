Terry Lee Malone, age 82, passed away June 4, 2026 in Murfreesboro. He was a native of Pulaski, TN and lived in Rutherford County for the past 60 years.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Durwood Malone and Susie Poss Malone. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brownie Gowan Malone; his children, Melanie Brown, Kim (Barry) Jones and Tim (Ayery) Malone all of Murfreesboro, TN. Grandchildren: Riley (Katherine) Malone, Emory Malone, Bradley Malone, Tru (Lauren) Jones and Cade Brown. One great-granddaughter – Janie Beth Jones.

Terry was a member of East Main church of Christ. After graduating from MTSU, he taught at Hobgood Elementary, followed by a few years at State Farm, then retired after 30 years working for the TN Dept of Transportation in personnel. In retirement, he shuttled cars for local auto dealers and worked a short time at Jennings and Ayers.

He loved spending time with his entire family, traveling to the Smoky Mountains and Tennessee football. He had a passion for western movies, and his hero was Roy Rogers.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 8, 2026, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 PM on Monday at Jennings and Ayers with Doyle Hayes officiating. The burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

A memorial service will be at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with burial at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to East Main Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

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