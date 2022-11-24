OBITUARY: Terry Jerome Archibald

Mr. Terry Jerome Archibald, age 74, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022.

He was born in Louisville, MS to the late Johnny Archibald, Jr. and Mary Eloise Kemp Wheeler.

Mr. Archibald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a mechanic at the Shell station in Brentwood, TN back when they worked on cars. Mr. Archibald was athletic and competitive when bowling or playing board games.

He enjoyed going fishing for catfish, bass, or anything that would bite. Mr. Archibald studied the Bible extensively and gained his ordination through a correspondence course. He never met a stranger and was eager to strike up a conversation with his fellow veterans.

Mr. Archibald is survived by his wife of 26 years, Barbara Archibald; children, Dorothy Elaine Archibald Beard and her husband Derek, Angela Wright and her husband Jonathan, and Cody Archibald and his wife Katie; grandchildren, Bridgette Thomas and her husband Adam, Kayla Nicholson, Paige Nicholson, Tevin Shipp, Jonathan Wright, Jr., Devin Archibald, Kaitlyn Archibald, Parker Archibald, Roman Archibald, Ella Archibald, and Liberty Archibald; great-grandchildren, Bradyn Herrod, Aubrey Mastin, Adalynn Moseley, Avianna Nicholson, Jace Nicholson, Liam, Luke Thomas, Sophia Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas, and Izzy Thomas; siblings, Rebecca Ann Archibald Lathem, Eunice Charlene Wheeler, Paul Tipton Wheeler, and Rhonda Carol Wheeler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Keith Archibald and Richard Glenn Archibald.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

