Terry Hoover, age 64, passed away November 13, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Lee Hoover and Lillie Herman Powell; brother, Bobby Hoover; and sister, Linda Barlow. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Hoover; brothers, Charles Lee Hoover, James Marlin Hoover, Johnny Albert Hoover, and Gary Hoover; and sisters, Barbara Jean Pope and Carol Tidwell.

Visitation with the family will be 9:30 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

