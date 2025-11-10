OBITUARY: Terry Eugene Carter

Terry Eugene Carter, age 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on November 3, 2025.

Born in Readyville, Tennessee, Terry spent many years in Titusville, Florida, before returning to Rutherford County. He is now reunited with his beloved parents, Eugene and Betty Carter, and his sister, Theresa Carter.

Terry was a legendary tile craftsman, widely admired for his exceptional skill, artistry, and dedication to quality. He also took great pride in his years of service as an Animal Control Officer in Williamson County, Tennessee. Above all, Terry was a devoted and loving father, brother, and friend—wise, kind, and steadfast in his care for those he loved.

He is survived by his daughter, Josie Carter-Norton, and her husband, Greg; his sister, Tammy Gholson, and her husband, Clay; his faithful companions, Good Time and Sweet Time; and many lifelong friends who will cherish his memory.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com