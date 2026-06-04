Terry Ann Womack passed away on May 26, 2026. She was the daughter of John Womack (deceased) and Katie Womack (deceased). She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Frances Bostic Womack; stepbrother, Don Bostic Jr.; sister, Molly Sasse; and brother, John “Jay” Womack Jr.

She is survived by the love of her life, Rhonda Jan Jennings of Mentone, AL; nephew, Dave (Misti) Teague of Murfreesboro, TN; and niece, Mary (Thomas) Coulter of Knoxville, TN.

A 1973 graduate of Ballard High School in Louisville, KY, and a 1978 graduate of Cumberland College (now the University of the Cumberlands), Terry returned to Louisville after graduation and taught at St. Ann’s School for three years. She then headed to Murfreesboro, TN, where, after working in several print shops, she began a 28-year career with the City of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, with interment immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery. In true Terry fashion, she requests that attendees dress casually.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email