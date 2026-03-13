Terrence John Clyne, 78, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on March 9, 2026, at his sister’s home in Avon Lake. Born on July 27, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, Terry was a loving and devoted family man and esteemed businessman. He dedicated his life to his work, his community, and his family, leaving behind a legacy of generosity and commitment that will be cherished by all who knew him.

Raised in Cleveland, Terry graduated from Gilmour Academy in 1965 before earning a bachelor’s degree in science and industrial management from Clemson University in 1970. He excelled in his career, initially starting as an equipment salesman in Akron before moving to Nashville, where he became a successful entrepreneur. Through hard work and an unwavering spirit, Terry purchased W A Nabors and founded Continental Machinery Movers. His contributions to the business community were recognized when he was nominated as Executive of the Year by the Nashville Business Journal.

Passionate about education, Terry devoted much of his time to giving back to his alma maters. He was honored as Alumni of the Year at Gilmour Academy in 2025 and served diligently on their Board of Trustees. Additionally, he was a trusted member of Clemson’s Business College Advisory Council and the University Advanced Financial Planning Council. His profound commitment to education will leave a lasting impact on future generations.

Terry had a zest for life that extended beyond the boardroom. He loved power boating and had a particular passion for collecting cars, airplanes, firearms, and boats. But more than his accomplishments and hobbies, it was his generosity, his role as a friend, and his kindness that defined him as a person. Terry was always willing to lend a helping hand and served as a benevolent benefactor to many in his life.

He is survived by his brother, Patrick William Clyne; his sister, Kay-C Lavelle; his brother-in-law William Fitzgerald; and his seven cherished nieces and nephews, Katie Corrigan (Bryan), Colleen Visconti (Jim), Kevin Fitzgerald (Chrissy), Heidi Farnham, Sean Patrick Clyne, Kathleen Owings (Matthew), and Timothy Lavelle, along with many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Catherine Clyne; his sister, Cathleen Fitzgerald; his sister-in-law, Linda Lynch Clyne; and his brothers-in-law, Daniel Lavelle and Laurie Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on March 16, 2026, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 525 Dover Center Rd, Bay Village, OH 44140. Visitation will take place at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass at 11:30 AM, where family and friends will gather to celebrate Terry’s remarkable life, with a reception to follow. A memorial service to be held in Nashville, TN at a later date to be determined.

In this time of sorrow, let us remember Terry for the love he shared and the generosity he exemplified. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Gilmour Academy in Terry’s name.

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This obituary was published by Busch Funeral and Crematory Services – Avon Lake.

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