OBITUARY: Teri Marie Campbell

Teri Marie Campbell, a beloved mother, sister, and friend, was born on August 9, 1968, in Nashville, TN. She passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, in her hometown, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience. Teri’s life was a testament to the beauty of putting others first, and she will be remembered for her caring nature, spunky personality, and wise counsel.

Teri was the daughter of James and Delores Campbell and was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother James Campbell Jr., and her cherished son, Lance Reese. Despite the heartaches she faced in her life, Teri remained an unwavering source of support and love for her family and friends. She is survived by her four adoring children, Lauren Reese, Linsey Reese, Mark Reese, and Matthew Reese, who were the pride and joy of her life. Teri also leaves behind her siblings – Ruth Williams, Jaqueline Elston, Joyce Campbell, and Janice Campbell – who will forever cherish the memories they created together. Additionally, her grandchild, Journey Penn, will carry on her spirit, and she will always be remembered for the warmth and joy she shared with those she loved.

Teri was known for her zero tolerance for nonsense, a quality that endeared her to many and earned her the respect of her peers. She possessed a vibrant spirit and loved to engage in spirited discussions. Her passion extended to her hobbies, where she thrived as a certified gamer who enjoyed playing online video games. This love for gaming was more than just a pastime; it was a way for her to connect with friends and family, showcasing her playful side.

Her life was filled with countless cherished moments and relationships that enriched her soul. Teri was also a devoted and caring friend to the father of her children, Kelvin Reese, with whom she shared a unique bond that lasted a lifetime. Her circle of friends and family was vast, and her impact on their lives will echo through the years.

Teri’s life will be honored on August 1, 2025, at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, where family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate her remarkable journey and the love she brought into the world. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery West, 20 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210.

In remembering Teri, let us celebrate her remarkable spirit, her love for her family, and the joy she found in life. She taught us all the importance of love, laughter, and standing up for what is right. Rest in peace, dear Teri; your spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.