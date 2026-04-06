Teri was born and raised in Wichita, KS and graduated from Wichita High School South. She worked as a grocery cashier, a health aide, and for 13 years she managed the domestic’s department at Walmart. She retired from Walmart in 2016. Teri was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed water skiing, camping, fishing, cooking and baking, flower gardening, classical piano and violin music and always said doing dishes was a way to relax. While doing dishes or when she was in the kitchen, she enjoyed watching the birds at the bird feeders outside the window. She was a long-standing member of Grace Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro. While attending Resurrection Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO she was active with the youth and helped with church dinners. Her attitude towards others was remarkable in that she was quick to say “Thank You” even when it might have been unpleasant for her.

Teri was preceded in death by her father, Norman Maltby, her mother Doris (Shutts) Maltby, her brothers Jerry Maltby, Ronald Jack Maltby, and sisters Carol (Maltby) Meador, Norma (Maltby) Lybarger, grandson Brian Christian Frank, and daughter in-law Paula (Springer) Frank.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles M. Frank, sons Charles C. Frank and Jeffrey Frank and wife Becki, daughter Anna Auer and husband Ken, grandson’s Charles A. Frank and Asher Frank and granddaughter Megan Frank, sister Peggy Foust and husband Victor, sister in-law Wanda Maltby, brother in-law Terry Lybarger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 811 E. Clark Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday, March 28th. Visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall from 10 AM until the service begins at 11 AM. Officiant is Reverend Carl Wenck, assisted by Reverend Alan Thoe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Portico in Murfreesboro, TN www.porticostory.org (a compassionate Christ-centered pregnancy center) or Alive Hospice Care www.alivehospice.org (to direct your donation to the volunteers of Alive Hospice, please make a note in the comment section).

An online guestbook for the Frank family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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