OBITUARY: Teresa ‘Terri’ Lela Brown

Teresa “Terri” Lela Brown (Killion) was born on March 21, 1971, in Griffin, Georgia, to her parents, Thomas Juro Brown and the late Nellie Jean Smith Brown, she brought joy and laughter into the lives of those around her. It is with profound sadness that we mourn her passing on July 14, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Terri leaves behind a beautiful legacy and is survived by her precious daughter, Kaytlin Noel Killion, who was the light of her life. Her love for Kaytlin knew no bounds, and she cherished every moment spent with her daughter.

She also leaves behind a tight-knit circle of siblings, each holding cherished memories close to their hearts: Debra Brown, Vicki Brown, Donny (Tammie) Stepnicka, Darren Greer, Tommy “Bubba” Brown, and Chris Brown. Their bond was unbreakable, and Booboo’s presence will forever be felt in their lives.

Thomas Whittenberg was the lucky man who found love and companionship with Terri in the last years of her life. Her furry sidekick, Avigail, was a constant source of comfort and joy, bringing happiness into their home with each wag of the tail.

Chuck Killion, the father of her beloved daughter, was her longtime husband and a significant figure in her life. Their bond was strong and enduring and created a lasting connection.

Terri was known for her infectious laughter, a bright light that lit up any room she entered. Her sense of humor was a gift she shared generously with others, spreading smiles wherever she went. Her love for cooking brought together family and friends, creating cherished memories around the dinner table.

As a fan of hair metal shows in the 80s, Terri found pleasure in the rhythm of the music and the energy of the crowd. She had a diverse taste in music, finding solace in the melodies of Jack Johnson, Reba, and the timeless tunes of Michael Jackson. Tyler Perry’s Madea movies brought laughter to her heart, and she embraced the beauty of life’s lighter moments.

At work, she cared for her colleagues as if they were her own children, earning their admiration and respect. Her nurturing and loving nature endeared her to all who knew her.

Terri’s fondness for roses and daffodils mirrored her own beauty and warmth. She found delight in their elegance and charm, much like the beauty she brought to the lives of those around her.

Though her time with us was far too short, the impact of Terri’s presence will resonate in the hearts of her family and friends for generations to come. May she rest in eternal peace, forever remembered for her laughter, love, and the countless moments of happiness she shared with us.

A memorial service to celebrate Terri’s life was held at Destiny Church on Thursday, July 20th, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a formal visitation and funeral service held in Griffin, Georgia this weekend.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to To Write Love on Her Arms in Terri’s name to support a cause close to her and Kaytlin’s hearts.

“My mother is the month of March

Like the daffodils she loves, she rises

Born on the second day of Spring

Each year, she teaches me how precious life is

My mother is the month of March

Festive, a time for anticipation

Everyone is green, yet she is sunshine with the jonquils

God destined them to grow for her before all of creation

My mother is the month of March

All that was frozen regrows in her light

Picking yellow flowers etched in my memory

Being raised by her has been the privilege of my life

My mother is the month of March

Never loses hope in the bitter cold

Though the steady march of time carries on

This season will forever blossom like her soul”

-Kaytlin Killion, 2017

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com.

