OBITUARY: Teresa Lynn Bilbrey Looney

Teresa embraced living life fully. She loved being outdoors especially with her grandchildren. Bike riding, jumping on the trampoline and sunning on the beach or poolside were her favorite pastimes. She lived with a purpose and zeal that brought family and friends close to her.

Teresa was born on August 19, 1959 in Scottsboro, Alabama to Carolyn Glover and Gaither Bilbrey (deceased). She lived in Jasper, TN for most of her childhood and young adult life before moving to Shelbyville, TN after the millennium. Teresa left her earthly body to enter the realm of everlasting life January 18, 2025.

Preceded in death by her grandparents Robert (Lorraine) Glover; Eugene West (dad). Her legacy will continue through the lives of her husband of 44 years, Timothy; two sons Bretton (Allisson) Looney and Bartt (Kristen) Looney; four grandchildren Easton, Maverick, Marleigh and Emerson; mother Carolyn West, siblings Paul, Holly, Gene and David.

A celebration of Life event will be announced in the coming days.