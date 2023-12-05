OBITUARY: Teresa Gay Cantrell

Mrs. Teresa Gay Cantrell, age 69, of Smyrna, TN gracefully departed this world Saturday, December 2, 2023 while enveloped in the warmth of her loving family.

Originally from Dayton, OH, she was the beloved daughter of Clyde Harold Boggs and Melba Hazel Johnson Columbia, with Teresa holding an unwavering affection for her mother.

Beyond her parents, she was preceded in death by her dearly cherished sister, Trudy Skipper, who held a special place in her heart.

Teresa shared an extraordinary journey with her beloved husband, George Matthew Cantrell, which she married on April 23, 1982, at the Sam Davis Home’s Tea Room. Together, they created a loving home, raising four remarkable children, Jason William Cantrell, Jesse Lee Cantrell Sykes, and twins, Joshua Adam Cantrell and Jodi Annette Cantrell-Hite.

Teresa found immense joy in the role of grandmother, which she enjoyed with her cherished grandson, Matthew Hite. She was anticipating her newest grandson with Josh and Katie expecting in the spring.

Teresa’s heart expanded with love as she embraced her extended family, including her son-in-love, Jesse’s husband, Wesley Sykes, and daughter-in-love, Katie, who is Josh’s wife.

In addition to her husband and children, Teresa is survived by her siblings: big brother, Danny Boggs; loving sister, Sherry Brand; and baby brother, Jay Nelson; plus many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

She attended Smyrna High School, Class of 1973, and later attended Middle Tennessee Barber College, earning the title of Master Stylist. For 34 years, Teresa’s skilled hands and warm heart defined her own home-based salon, creating beauty and helping anyone who needed it.

Beyond her professional expertise, she embraced life with a zest for diverse hobbies. An avid camper, beach goer and gardener, she found solace in nature, fostering her love for fishing and crafting. Her hands skillfully worked stained glass, stitched intricate designs, and crafted beautiful floral arrangements.

A dedicated family woman, Teresa excelled in party planning, bringing joy to celebrations, birthdays, and holidays. She loved hosting family events and welcomed anyone who came along. She was a mother to anybody who needed it. Teresa Gay Cantrell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, will be deeply missed. Her spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

