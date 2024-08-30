OBITUARY: Teresa Gale Bass

Teresa Gale Bass, age 65 of Smyrna, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at her residence.

Born Oct. 19, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Joe Gilford Bass and Ima Mai Foster Bass, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Howard Bass and brothers-in-law, Bill Gentry and Judson Hollis and a nephew, Robert Judson Hollis.

Gale was a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church in Smyrna and was a cosmetologist.

She is survived by her sisters, Earline Hollis and Mary Gentry both of Smyrna; nephews, William Chad (Amy) Gentry, Jason Aubrey (Chrissy) Gentry and James Howard (Jeanine) Bass; niece, Angela Jo (Brian) Petty; great nieces and nephews, Andrew Reed, Shelby Kimble, Wyatt gentry, Kayla Pressley, Austin Petty, Destiny Petty and Taylor Gentry.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Interment will be at Cunningham Cemetery. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

