OBITUARY: Teresa Frost Hale

Teresa Frost Hale (Terri), age 71, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 19, 2025 at Stones River Manor. She passed peacefully while surrounded by family and shrouded in love. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker; or as she liked to call it, CEO of the Hale household.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Emily Jean Reed Frost and William Alvin Frost.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Hale; daughters Cherish (Kevin) King and Mandy (Yon) Gautsch; sisters Brenda (Jimmy) Woodson, Judy (Darrel) Whaley, Rita (Bill) Lynch, Debbie (Ronnie) Brooks, and Pam (Curtis) Brickey; and beloved granddaughters Emma Elizabeth King and Olivia Grace King.

Terri was resourceful, quirky, and side-splittingly funny. She was an avid fan of MTSU and Rockvale athletics and was a former athlete herself, named All-County in basketball in 1971. She relished the simple things in life, like spending time with her family, decorating for Christmas, and visiting the Smoky Mountains. She loved the Lord and was passionate, tenacious, and fiercely loyal; maintaining the same two best friends for more than 65 years.

She was adored by her family and will be missed terribly.

Visitation will be at 11:00am until time of chapel service at 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with her nephews serving as pallbearers.

Please leave condolences for the family online at www.jenningsandayers.com or in person at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, located at 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

