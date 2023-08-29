OBITUARY: Teresa Elvonda Arwine

Teresa Elvonda Arwine, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Kelton and Stella Vee Carter Sellars.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Arwine, brother, Melvin Sellars, sisters, Lois Warrick, and Glenna Slayton.

Teresa is survived by sons; Marcus McCrary of Murfreesboro, TN, Wayne “Bo” (Jennifer) McCrary of Murfreesboro, TN, Kelvin (Joy) McCrary of Woodbury, TN; daughter, Michelle (Jimmy Chapman) McCrary of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Ronnie Jackson of Nashville, TN, Wayne Jackson of Ashland City, TN, Jimmy and Randy Sellars both of Murfreesboro, TN, and Spencer Sellars of Smyrna, TN; sisters, Reba Walton of LaVergne, TN and Dena Mick of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Ashley Beasley, Dylan, Travis, Karson, Seth, Summar, James, Dwayne, Kallie, Toni, and Skyler McCrary, and Joie Trout; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Dixie, and Zain Beasley, Baker, Coleman, and Malachi McCrary, Riverlynn Flood, and Bennett Bush.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Nathan Hale officiating.

An online guestbook for the Arwine family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

