OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Wilson

Teresa Ann Wilson, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025 at the age of 70.

Born on January 29, 1955 in Nashville, TN, Teresa spent her life dedicated to the care and well-being of others, in which was reflected in her career as a nurse. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a testament to her commitment to helping those in need.

Teresa was a single mother, a role which she embraced with unwavering love and strength. She raised her two sons, Chad Wilson and Jonathan Bradley, with a nurturing spirit and a heart full of kindness.

Teresa is survived by her sons, Chad (Emily) Wilson, Jon Bradley; brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Wilson, Gary (Lisa) Wilson; sister, Deborah (Eddie) Davis; and grandchildren, Arden Wilson, Samantha Hoff and Eithan Wilson.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

